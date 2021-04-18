TENT Hits Market Capitalization of $4.63 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, TENT has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $356,224.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.28 or 0.00441092 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00163495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00185123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005165 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001602 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,503,700 coins and its circulating supply is 34,426,608 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

