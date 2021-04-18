TerraKRW Market Cap Tops $48.15 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $48.15 million and $50,337.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00276610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00712046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,989.59 or 0.99703420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.42 or 0.00845685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 54,835,636,242 coins and its circulating supply is 54,834,907,133 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

