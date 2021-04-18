Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Lower This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion and approximately $224.57 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00720905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.23 or 1.00601243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.00860630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,861.86 or 0.96289986 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 49,866,290,994 coins and its circulating supply is 48,146,486,809 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.