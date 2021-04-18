The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,107 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after buying an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after buying an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after buying an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.