The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,331 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of The Charles Schwab worth $82,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.74 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.