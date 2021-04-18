The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

