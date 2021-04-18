The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,955,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

