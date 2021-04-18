The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Update

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.18.

NYSE EL traded up $7.16 on Friday, hitting $312.29. 1,769,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $156.31 and a twelve month high of $310.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.