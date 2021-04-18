The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.80.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $196.82 and a one year high of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.