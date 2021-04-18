The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,923 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

