The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000998 BTC on popular exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $379.68 million and approximately $109.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.00240648 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

