The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

