The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $986.97 Million

Brokerages predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $986.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $978.20 million and the highest is $995.00 million. The Timken posted sales of $923.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Timken by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Timken by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Timken by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $83.29 on Friday. The Timken has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

