The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

