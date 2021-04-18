Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 42.5% in March

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TOELY opened at $113.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $115.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34.
Tokyo Electron Company Profile
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.