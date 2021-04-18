Tornado Price Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $388,905.18 and approximately $376,857.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $64.82 or 0.00113764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00278868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004355 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.74 or 0.00720905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,318.23 or 1.00601243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.35 or 0.00860630 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.