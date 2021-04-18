Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 4,096 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 145.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

