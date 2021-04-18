Townsend & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

