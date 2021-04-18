Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.77 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.75 and its 200 day moving average is $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

