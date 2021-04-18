Transcodium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,399.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 63.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $112,872.49 and $1,399.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00691395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00091100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.76 or 0.06293703 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

