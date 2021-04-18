TRON Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and $7.64 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000941 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001871 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

