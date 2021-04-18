Truehand Inc Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Truehand Inc cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $166.11 and a 12 month high of $259.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

