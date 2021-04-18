Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,600 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 288,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.