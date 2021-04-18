Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE TRQ opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

