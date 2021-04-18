TurtleCoin Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $48.02 million and $3.91 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000108 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,245,624,788 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.