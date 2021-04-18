U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,041 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,381.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

