U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 33.0% in March

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of USAU opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USAU shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

