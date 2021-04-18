UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

