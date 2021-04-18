UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 26,778 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.