UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.90 Million Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,012 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.