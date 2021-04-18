Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $330.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

