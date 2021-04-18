Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $330.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.