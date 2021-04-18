UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,192 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

