UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK opened at $811.45 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.84 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $742.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $700.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.