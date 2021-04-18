UMB Bank N A MO Has $20.36 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $112.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

