UMB Bank N A MO Has $34.67 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock worth $407,570,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $306.18 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

