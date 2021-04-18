UMB Bank N A MO Has $463.93 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,614 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises approximately 11.3% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 10.42% of UMB Financial worth $463,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,619 in the last three months. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $94.34 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

