UMB Bank N A MO Has $61.39 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.5% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $61,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $328.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.82 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.18. The firm has a market cap of $352.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.80.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.