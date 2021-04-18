UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.71 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

