UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 25,277 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $18,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $75.17.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.