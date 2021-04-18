UMB Bank N A MO Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $95.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

