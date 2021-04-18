UMB Bank N A MO Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.42 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

