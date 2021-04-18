UMB Bank N A MO Sells 6,898 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

