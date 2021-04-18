Unibright One Day Volume Reaches $6.44 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Unibright coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Unibright has a market cap of $323.52 million and $6.44 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00021506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.35 or 0.00681310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.08 or 0.06358609 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

