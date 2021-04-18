Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.06 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $86.06 million and approximately $33.44 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $23.93 or 0.00043387 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.92 or 0.00333467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009674 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

