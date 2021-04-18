Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.23. The company has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $225.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

