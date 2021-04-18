United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Short Interest Update

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

