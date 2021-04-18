United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $96,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $179.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.