UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.77.

UNH traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,532,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.25 and a one year high of $392.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.