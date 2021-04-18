Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $9.56 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.