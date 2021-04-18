Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Update

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $9.56 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.