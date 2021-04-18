UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.79. 98,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.